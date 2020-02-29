Looking for a job in the New Haven Area? Today’s job fair may help!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A job fair is being held today today for positions at numerous New Haven area organizations and companies.

The fair, being hosted by the Latino Council of New Haven, is free to attend and is open to anyone who may be seeking a job or new job.

Participants include: the New Haven Police and Fire Departments and the New Have Public School system. Others include the FBI,, U.S. Census, Department of Labor, American Job Center, Yale New Haven Healthcare, Fair Haven Community Health Center, New Haven Works, New Haven Department of Economic & Community Development, and Sargent Industries.

The fair is being held in the main lobby at Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.