Looking for a job in the New Haven Area? Today’s job fair may help!

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A job fair is being held today today for positions at numerous New Haven area organizations and companies.

The fair, being hosted by the Latino Council of New Haven, is free to attend and is open to anyone who may be seeking a job or new job.

Participants include: the New Haven Police and Fire Departments and the New Have Public School system. Others include the FBI,, U.S. Census, Department of Labor, American Job Center, Yale New Haven Healthcare, Fair Haven Community Health Center, New Haven Works, New Haven Department of Economic & Community Development, and Sargent Industries.

The fair is being held in the main lobby at Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

North Branford church to replace steeple missing for 114 years

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Branford church to replace steeple missing for 114 years"

News 8 Exclusive: University of New Haven students return home from Italy amid coronavirus concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 Exclusive: University of New Haven students return home from Italy amid coronavirus concerns"

News 8 Exclusive: Interviews with UNH students returning from Italy amid coronavirus concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 Exclusive: Interviews with UNH students returning from Italy amid coronavirus concerns"

New Haven Dunkin’ to give free coffee for a year to first 100 customers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Dunkin’ to give free coffee for a year to first 100 customers"

Waterbury taking coronavirus precautions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury taking coronavirus precautions"

Working to save native plants during Invasive Species Week

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Working to save native plants during Invasive Species Week"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss