Looking for a job? Tweed Airport looking to fill over 100 positions during expansion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tween New Haven Airport is looking to hire people for security and for its airlines.

The airport and its partners are now accepting applications for more than 100 new positions. The job openings come on the heels of $100 million plans to expand and improve the airport.

Avelo Airlines, Tweed’s newest flight partner, is among those looking to fill positions. There will be a career fair Friday going on until 2 p.m.

If you want to apply but cannot make the career fair, you can find more information on job opportunities on flytweed.com.

