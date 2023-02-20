MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Do your big plans for retirement include a smaller place? What about a 300 or 400-square-foot house?

You could move to Meriden where they are building innovative tiny homes for empty nesters who are looking to fly the coop.

Crews are busy building 12 tiny homes on a little lot in Meriden. Bill Stetson is the senior vice president for Carabetta Companies, the group behind the project on North Broad Street. He says people of any age can rent one, but they’re geared toward senior citizens looking to upgrade by downsizing.

“There are a lot of folks who are retiring, who don’t want to deal with a large single-family home, all of the maintenance and repairs that are needed, and are simply looking for a place that they can call home,” Stetson said.

Stetson says 10 of the homes will be two-bedroom units, about 480 square feet. The other two homes will be one-bedroom units, about 360 square feet. Rent will range from $1,200 to $1,800.

The homes will include a bathroom and combined kitchen-living area, along with a small outdoor patio, lawn, and parking space. Stetson says all maintenance will be taken care of.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati says the city has built more affordable and low-income housing, so the tiny homes diversify the market in a convenient location.

“You’ve got a more affordable rate here in Meriden, although it might be market rate than you would elsewhere,” Scarpati said. “You can hop on the train or go to some of those larger cities.”

Stetson says they hope to complete the 12 homes this summer and have had about a half dozen people express interest so far.