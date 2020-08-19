 

Looking to protect and serve? New Haven Police now recruiting new officers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is recruiting some new officers.

It’s no doubt a tough time to be on the police force, but recruiters are hoping to find young people who want things to change and will decide to be the change.

If you are interested in becoming a New Haven police officer, you can apply online on policeapp.com/newhaven. You must be 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, and have a driver’s license.

New Haven residents who are applying must pay a $50 application fee, and applicants who live outside the Elm City must pay a $100 fee.

Applicants are also asked to read the New Haven Police officer applicant handbook before submitting their application.

Applications must be completed and submitted by Friday, Sept. 4.

