Lost body at Hamden cemetery found

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The body of a man lost by gravediggers at Hamden Plains Cemetery has finally been found on the grounds.

The cemetery had to dig up at least five plots before they found the body of George Johnson.

His family only found out their loved one was missing after learning his headstone had been moved.

A spokesman for the cemetery blamed Johnson's lost body on sloppy record-keeping by previous graveyard handlers.

