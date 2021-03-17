 

‘Lost in New Haven’ memorabilia moving into new home, announcement coming in June

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s New Haven’s biggest lost and found! Take a look at the Elm City’s largest collection of memorabilia called Lost In New Haven.

Curator and creator Robert Greenberg has spent the year working on this new space after he was forced to relocate his massive collection. When it’s done, it’ll display thousands of artifacts and memorabilia that touch on every phase of New Haven.

“It took a lot of very generous people to help me get in here. The community also has been donating objects and stories,” Robert Greenberg. “This is a museum that built by generous people giving me objects that I as an artist can implement in exhibits once we start opening.”

Greenberg plans to open for socially distanced tours this summer. He’ll announce Lost in New Haven’s new location this June. 

