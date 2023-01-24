Wedding bands can be an individual style or match a bride’s engagement ring, depending on what the couple decides.

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Valentine’s Day, Hamden residents have the chance to tie the knot with their special someone — for free.

Hamden’s Town Clerk’s Office will offer a limited number of free marriage ceremonies for couples to be wed on February 14. The ceremonies include a marriage license, a certified copy of the marriage certificate, a justice of the peace, and a small reception for free.

Ceremonies will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Memorial Town Hall at 2372 Whitney Ave.

“We are excited to bring back this really cool tradition started by former Town Clerk Vera Morrison,” Town Clerk Karimah Mickens said. “This year will make 27 years since its inception.”

The offer is only available for Hamden residents.

Contact the Town Clerk’s office to check for availability via (203) 287-7028, by email at townclerk@hamden.com, or in-person. Download the Marriage License Worksheet here.