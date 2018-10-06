New Haven

Low-flying helicopter in North Haven part of Amazon facility installation

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - North Haven residents may have noticed a low-flying helicopter in the area near the new Amazon Fullfilment Center off of Route 5 on Saturday; but first responders say there is no need for concern.

According to North Haven Firefighters, the helicopter is being used to finalize the installation of various roof components for Amazon's building.

Concerned residents have reached out to first responders, but the use of a helicopter has been approved by the North Haven Fire Department, North Haven Police Department and the building official's office.

Firefighters said Saturday that a safety plan is in place for all area residents, and emergency procedures have been been reviewed by all responding agencies.

