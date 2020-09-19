Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to attend vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil will be held in Hamden to honor the life and legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday evening.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be in attendance at the vigil. It will start at 8 p.m. at the Hamden Town Hall.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday evening at the age of 87. The court said Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the Associated Press.

She spent her lifetime breaking glass ceilings by studying law at Harvard, teaching law at Columbia, fighting for and protecting women’s rights as a lawyer, and becoming the U.S. Supreme Court’s second female justice.

On Friday evening, Bysiewicz released a statement in response to the news of Ginsburg’s death saying,

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a crusader, a fierce fighter for women’s rights, and a firm believer in justice for all. As the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a jurist of extraordinary talent.

Bysiewicz has spent her Saturday sharing inspiring stories and accomplishments of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life.

Bysiewicz has a close connection to Ginsburg. She says her mother was friends with Ginsburg when they were younger, and both studied law. She said once they graduated, they had difficulty finding a law firm that hired women.

“Both my mother and Ruth Bader Ginsburg ended up teaching law,” Bysiewicz told News 8 Saturday morning. “My mother at the University of Connecticut and Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Columbia.”

She says that in the 1970s, they were both writing and speaking about women’s rights and gender discrimination as it was a new, hot topic in law schools at the time.

Bysiewicz said, “Right now, we have a presidential administration that in every turn is trying to take the hard-fought rights away from women…that’s why it’s a very sad day.”

“I hope the next president will have the opportunity to nominate someone to replace someone who can never be replaced,” she added.

