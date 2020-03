NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be in the Elm City Wednesday; She’s heading to Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School as part of Women’s History Month.

She’ll be meeting with students and reading “Grace Goes to Washington,” a story about a girl whose dream is to be president someday.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Wednesday.