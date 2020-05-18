Lt. Gov., New Haven Mayor honoring first responders for National EMS Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz are honoring local EMS workers during National EMS Week.

They were joined by members of the Board of Alders and State Delegation, New Haven Fire Department and Police department.

They say that during this time, it’s more important than ever to let these frontline workers know we’re all standing behind them.

This year’s theme is “ready today, preparing for tomorrow.”

The group drove by the American Medical Response building to salute the EMS workers.

May 17- May 23 is the annual National EMS Week.