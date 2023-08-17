WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz celebrated Black-Owned Business Month on Thursday with a visit to Nutmeg Kettlecorn in Wallingford as part of a way to inspire future entrepreneurs.

“If I can do it, they certainly do it,” said Robbin Jackson, who owns the business. “An accomplishment is around the corner for them.”

Bysiewicz’s visit was to highlight the importance of Black-owned businesses and show that they’re supported.

Jackson wants to see the next generation chase their dreams.

“I want them to know the key is having good faith, and having a great idea, and always blessing someone else,” she said.