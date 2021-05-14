Lt. Rankins slowly but surely recovering from serious injuries sustained in New Haven fire

(WTNH) — As New Haven continues to mourn the loss of firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., there’s encouraging news about his fellow firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins. It appears that Lt. Rankins’ condition is improving.

His family tells us he’s no longer in a medically induced coma and is responding to commands from doctors at Bridgeport Hospital.

Lt. Rankins is being treated in the burn unit there after battling Wednesday’s fire on Valley Street.

Firefighter Ricardo Torres junior died in the fire— leaving behind a child and his wife who’s expecting another child.

The department is shattered over the loss of Torres while supporting their brothers and sisters through this time. Support for both heroes is pouring in, as the department continues to grieve.

Asst. Chief Justin McCarthy said, “The department has seen overwhelming support from around the country from our brothers and sisters in the fire service and the civilians that have reached out and that is truly appreciated – the only thing we ask is that members of the public stay away from the valley street area as the investigation continues.”

A vigil for Lt. Rankins is planned for this Saturday.