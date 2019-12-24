Lucibello’s celebrates 90 years in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cannoli shells covered the counters, festive cookies piled high as Lucibello’s Italian Pastry Shop celebrated 90 years in business.

The pastry shop first opened in 1929, but Peter Faggio’s family took over the business about 60 years ago.

Some of the Lucibello’s staff have been working with Faggio for at least 10 years, but customers have come around for generations.

“I think it’s an honor to be a part of New Haven and to serve generations of families,” Faggio said.

Faggio said he’s not sure who his longest customer is, but he wants to find out. He recently received a photo on Facebook of a woman’s grandmother at Lucibello’s in the 1940s.

Around the holidays things are hectic, according to Faggio, but seeing familiar faces is rewarding.

“You know everyone is very complimentary and very happy,” Faggio said. “They’re long hours, but it’s worth it.”