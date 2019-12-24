Lucibello’s celebrates 90 years in New Haven

New Haven

by: Britney Dixon, Mackenzie Maynard

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cannoli shells covered the counters, festive cookies piled high as Lucibello’s Italian Pastry Shop celebrated 90 years in business.

The pastry shop first opened in 1929, but Peter Faggio’s family took over the business about 60 years ago.

Some of the Lucibello’s staff have been working with Faggio for at least 10 years, but customers have come around for generations.

“I think it’s an honor to be a part of New Haven and to serve generations of families,” Faggio said.

Faggio said he’s not sure who his longest customer is, but he wants to find out. He recently received a photo on Facebook of a woman’s grandmother at Lucibello’s in the 1940s.

Around the holidays things are hectic, according to Faggio, but seeing familiar faces is rewarding.

“You know everyone is very complimentary and very happy,” Faggio said. “They’re long hours, but it’s worth it.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

West Haven man says he was denied 2 Uber rides because of service dog

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven man says he was denied 2 Uber rides because of service dog"

Lucibello’s celebrates 90 years in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucibello’s celebrates 90 years in New Haven"

Girl donates toys in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl donates toys in need"

Orange police officers care for baby girl born at home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Orange police officers care for baby girl born at home"

Police investigating incident of one person shot in downtown New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating incident of one person shot in downtown New Haven"

Branford artist turning reclaimed clothing into Christmas trees

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Branford artist turning reclaimed clothing into Christmas trees"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss