Luminaries lit for loved ones lost at Mass of Remembrance in Waterbury

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks at Basilica of the Immaculate Conception ahead of the Mass of Remembrance in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Mass of Remembrance will be held Thursday night to honor loved ones lost in Waterbury.

Related: Body found in Wolcott identified as missing Waterbury woman, death ruled homicide

Thursday night, Father Jim Sullivan will hold this special mass at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. The ceremony will include lighting luminaries for loved ones lost.

RELATED: Police have named Waterbury man as person of interest in his girlfriend, business partner’s disappearance

A luminary for Janet Avalo-Alvarez, whose body was found in the woods in Wolcott Tuesday night, will now be part of the service.

Avalo-Alvarez’s friends and family seeking comfort from this Mass.

Related: Vigils held for slain Waterbury woman, body found in Wolcott woods

Father Jim Sullivan told News 8 he hopes the mass will bring the community a sense of comfort.

Alvaro-Alvarez went missing just over a week ago. Her body was found Tuesday in Wolcott; her death ruled a homicide Wednesday.

Police say Alvaro-Alvarez’s boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, is the main suspect in her death. He has left the state and police are currently working with U.S. Marshalls Service to find him.

At Thursday’s special Mass of Remembrance, people are hoping to help loved ones heal by focusing on the light people like Avaro-Alvarez brought to their communities.

“No matter what she was going through she always made sure she was capable of putting a smile on someone else’s face. She was a true believer in God.” – Leysha, friend to Janet Avaro-Alvarez

Leysha saying that she appreciates everything the church is doing for Avaro-Alvarez’s loved ones.