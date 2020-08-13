Luxury apartments could be built on CT Post Mall property

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new plan has many envisioning an apartment complex being built on part of the Connecticut Post Mall property.

Centennial Real Estate is a nationwide company that owns the Connecticut Post Mall. It is planning a long term revamp of the mall, and phase one includes a luxury apartment complex with about 300 rental units.

The complex would be built in the back of the mall, toward the southeast corner of the property, near Old Gate Lane.

“That would throw everything in a tailspin and its not consistent with our plan of conservation and development, and in my opinion, it’s just wrong-headed,” Milford Mayor Ben Blake told News 8.

Blake is not a fan of the plan because it would require a change to the zoning regulations.

“It would open up Pandora’s Box because it would allow for multi-family residential along that whole stretch of commercial corridor.”

Jon Meshel, the Senior Vice President of Development for Centennial, told News 8 over the phone, “We are facing serious headwinds in the brick and mortar retail industry and the Connecticut Post Mall is in urgent need of investment and redevelopment.”

Meshel said the luxury apartments are part of a long term revamp. He said it’ll be apart of phase one if they get support from the zoning board to change the regulations.

If the project moves forward, the company said it wouldn’t be looking for money from the city or the state; it will be privately funded.

Meantime, Blake is hoping to see a biotech company or corporate regional offices take over the space.