Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford prepares for virtual prom

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a unique way to make sure high school seniors are still getting to experience their prom in Wallingford.

Lyman Hall High School teachers are handing out over 200 signs and goodie bags as they look forward to their virtual prom next Friday. Lawn signs went up this Friday and all students will get a prom in a box.

Next week, the students will be able to complete fun challenges as part of school pride week.

“We’re having a basically a pride week leading up to prom, which is next Friday and today we’re delivering our first package to 250 Wallingford students and eight surrounding towns,” said Joseph Corso.

For the virtual prom, music will play for a few hours and students will be able to send pictures of themselves dancing and enjoying prom night.