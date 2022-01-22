Lyman Orchards bringing manufacturing facilities to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTNH) — The former Something Sweet buildings in New Haven will be turned into manufacturing facilities for Lyman Orchards.

Lyman Orchards successfully purchased the assets of Something Sweet out of bankruptcy during an auction that took place in September 2021, and officially closed on the purchase in October 2021.

The two buildings, located on Sargent Drive and Grand Avenue in New Haven, will be the new homes for making fruit pies and cream-filled pies.

Over the past several months, staff have been cleaning up both facilities, making the necessary repairs to the buildings and equipment, and getting the proper licenses and permits in place to resume operation. In mid-December Lyman Orchards hired back approximately 20 employees, most of which had previously worked for Something Sweet.

Operations will officially begin Monday, January 24.

Gary Jalbert, President & CEO of Lyman Orchards said, “This acquisition is very exciting for Lyman Orchards, as it enables us to continue supporting the growth of our wholesale bakery operation, it lessens our dependency on weather, and enables us to keep our current production staff fully employed.”