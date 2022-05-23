NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Depending on where you ride the rails, you might be feeling a little left out.

While those on the New Haven Line have been riding electric cars, those on Shore Line East have had to wait, and wait. The wait is over.

“The shoreline has been annoyed, even angry for some time by the failure to meet its needs. They deserve this service, and they’re gonna get it,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The idea is not only to reduce our carbon footprint but also to provide faster and more reliable service. The electric trains emit no carbon emissions. They are faster and have more amenities than the old diesel trains.

The new cars were introduced at a press conference Monday at New Haven’s Union Station.

Riders will notice there are electrical outlets at each seat, improved luggage racks, higher-backed seats and updated restrooms.

“This is a state that’s ideally suited for rail service. Now with an all-electric, it’s faster, it’s a lot more comfortable. We’re getting 5g on there pretty soon,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

These electric M8 cars, also known as M8 electric multiple units (EMU), have been on the New Haven Line for more than 10 years now.

“It’s projects like these that modernize the transit in Connecticut,” said U.S Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

