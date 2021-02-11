MA man person of interest, wanted for questioning in connection to killing of Yale grad student, Army veteran

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Yale University graduate student died after a shooting in New Haven on Saturday, now police are looking for his killer.

Wednesday, New Haven police announced they are looking for a man for questioning in connection to the death of Kevin Jiang, 26, a grad student at Yale University.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, is currently a person of interest in the investigation. Police believe he was in the area at the time of the shooting.

“The North Haven Police Department came in contact with Mr. Pan soon after the homicide,” Chief Otoniel Reyes said. “He’s currently a person of interest in our investigation, but I want to make sure you know he’s not wanted on that homicide.”

He was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in North Haven. His last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts.

RELATED: Fiancée of Yale grad student shot and killed in New Haven reflects on his positive impact

There are currently two warrants out for Pan’s arrest. One is in Massachusetts for possession of a stolen vehicle he reportedly stole from that state. Another warrant is out for his arrest in New Haven for extradition for possession of the stolen vehicle he possessed in North Haven, Chief Otoniel Reyes explained.

“We know that this incident has rocked our community, particularly our community in East Rock, particularly our community at Yale University,” Reyes said. “We want you to know that we stand with you as we stand with every one of our community members, and we’re working day and night on this investigation to uncover exactly what happened here and bring the individual to justice.”

Pan is a known graduate of MIT and has affiliations with that university, police said. Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry, is also a graduate of MIT. Police said they are exploring every angle of this investigation but are not prepared yet to say whether that connection is relevant to the investigation.

“We are not ruling out that he’s still in Connecticut, but we are exploring leads that he’s somewhere else nationwide,” Chief Reyes added.

Police warn the public Pan should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with him “extreme caution should be used.” Contact the police immediately. You can remain anonymous.

WEB EXTRA: Full New Haven Police press conference announcing a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang.

“Violence is not tolerated in our community and we will bring people to justice when they commit such heinous acts of violence,” Mayor Justin Elicker said. “I’ve been mayor for a little over a year now and I’ve been consistently impressed with how much commitment the New Haven Police Department puts into ensuring we do everything we can to hold people accountable.”