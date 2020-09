CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Macy’s fulfillment center in Cheshire is holding a hiring event today.

The retail giant is set to hire some 1,400 full-time and part-time seasonal workers during the upcoming holiday season. You can get more information at macysjobs.com.

That job fair starts at 10 a.m. today and goes until 2 p.m. Those interested can head to the Macy’s fulfillment center on Knotter Drive in Cheshire.