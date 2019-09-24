Macy’s to hire 2,000 employees for Cheshire Fulfillment Center

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Macy’s is looking to hire more than 2,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees at their Cheshire Fulfillment Center.
Those hired would handle merchandise from receiving through sorting, ticketing and shipping to customers nationwide.
According to Macy’s, some benefits from working at Cheshire Fulfillment Center include:
- $70 bonus per overnight shift (select dates only) and $250 bonus for qualifying seasonal Class A drivers
- Macy’s merchandise discount
- Quarterly bonus opportunity through Macy’s Path to Growth Incentive
- First consideration for available career opportunities post-holiday
Anyone interested in the open positions should go to macysJOBS.com or visit the Fulfillment Center to apply online.