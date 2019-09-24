Macy’s to hire 2,000 employees for Cheshire Fulfillment Center

File- This Sept. 17, 2016, file photo shows a Macy’s sign being illuminated on a store marquis, in New York. Macy’s says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast. (AP […]

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Macy’s is looking to hire more than 2,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees at their Cheshire Fulfillment Center.

Those hired would handle merchandise from receiving through sorting, ticketing and shipping to customers nationwide.

According to Macy’s, some benefits from working at Cheshire Fulfillment Center include:

$70 bonus per overnight shift (select dates only) and $250 bonus for qualifying seasonal Class A drivers

Macy’s merchandise discount

Quarterly bonus opportunity through Macy’s Path to Growth Incentive

First consideration for available career opportunities post-holiday

Anyone interested in the open positions should go to macysJOBS.com or visit the Fulfillment Center to apply online.