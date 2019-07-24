Madison FD respond to structure fire in New Road, Duck Hole Road area

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Madison are responding to a fully-involved structure fire early Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the Madison Fire Department were dispatched to the New Road and Duck Hole Road area for a fully-involved structure fire. The building is a vacant.
No other details have been confirmed at this time.
This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.
