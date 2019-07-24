1  of  2
Madison FD respond to structure fire in New Road, Duck Hole Road area
New Haven

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Madison are responding to a fully-involved structure fire early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Madison Fire Department were dispatched to the New Road and Duck Hole Road area for a fully-involved structure fire. The building is a vacant.

No other details have been confirmed at this time.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

