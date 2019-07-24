Madison FD respond to vacant structure fire in New Road, Duck Hole Road area

Breaking News
2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven
New Haven

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Madison are responding to a fully-involved structure fire early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Madison Fire Department were dispatched to the New Road and Duck Hole Road area for a fully-involved structure fire. The building is a vacant.

Fire officials say the first started around 3 a.m. Damage was severe as the ended up burning to the ground.

No firefighters were injured.

Investigators are being called in for a potential arson case due to the home being vacant.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

