MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Service on the green Monday evening. The service honors the four people from Madison who died in the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan.

The Sept. 11, attacks in 2001 took the lives of nearly three thousand people.

Anthony Demas, Peter Gelinas, Robert Pereza and flight attendant Dianne Bullis-Snyder grew up in Madison and were killed that day.

“All of them are remembered every year and we will continue to do that so that their memories are not lost,” said Pam McKinnon, the town’s 9/11 coordinator.

The service included speeches from town officials and the presentation of colors by the fire department.

“I think the key component is for everybody to remember and think back, for those who were alive, to remember what we felt and how visceral that day was 22 years ago,” said North Madison Fire Chief Michael Penders.

The Exchange Club of Madison is continuing a tradition of setting up a beautiful flag display on the town green during September. There are 300 flags on display this year.

Four flags are dedicated to Demas, Gelinas, Pereza and Bullis-Snyder. Families can purchase a flag to honor someone who made an impact in their lives.

The Exchange Club dedicated a flag in honor of Hartford police detective Bobby Garten, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

People who attended the service thought about Garten and the first responders back in 2001, who dedicated their lives to serving the community.

“Each of these brave Americans answered a special call to serve and as a result of their tragic, untimely death, have inspired so many more to follow in their footsteps,” said Peggy Lyons, the first selectwoman of Madison.

The flags will remain on the green until Sept. 15.