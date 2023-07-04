MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Locals in Madison celebrated Fourth of July with their annual Independence Day Parade on Tuesday.

People lined the streets in red, white and blue with flags for the annual small town parade. Some even travel far from the event, including Jennifer Buyak from Florida.

“To experience the typical New England parade for the Fourth of July, we’re just happy to be here,” Buyak said.

The parade featured nearly 100 community groups, including floats, bands, antique cars and professional performers.