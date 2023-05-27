EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A young driver has died after striking a utility pole in East Haven early Saturday morning, authorities report.

Police determined that at 1:33 a.m. Saturday morning a vehicle was heading west on Foxon Rd. in the Circle Dr. area. The vehicle crossed lanes and drove into a utility pole on the south side of Foxon Rd.

The driver, a 20-year-old Madison man, received medical attention on the scene, according to police, but had to be transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone who witnessed this event or has any relevant information is asked to contact Detective Jon Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com.