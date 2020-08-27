Madison PD: Active SWAT involved standoff on Salem Road

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison Police confirmed to News 8 there is an active standoff on Salem Road Thursday morning.

According to police, a 46-year-old man barricaded himself in his parents’ home. His parents made it out.

Police said the incident stems from a domestic dispute that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A SWAT team is on the scene. The scene is still active.

Neighbors are asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. A crew is headed to the scene and will update this story with the latest details.