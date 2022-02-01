Madison PD teams up with other departments to help Connecticut families through diaper drive

New Haven

by: Abigail Whitaker

Posted:

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Madison Police Department is teaming up with other communities for a diaper drive to benefit Bare Necessities, Inc.

It is estimated working families need between six and 12 diapers per day and without them, children cannot attend daycare.

The drive is taking place from Feb. 1-15.

You can drop off items at the following locations:

  • Clinton Police Department — 170 E. Main St.
  • Madison Police Department — 9 Campus Dr.
  • Guilford Police Department — 400 Church St.
  • Branford Police Department — 33 Laurel St.
  • CSP Troop F Westbrook — 315 Spencer Plains Rd.
  • East Haven Police Department — 471 North High St.
  • North Haven Police Department — 260 Forest Rd.

Diaper sizes 4-6 are most needed. Monetary and Amazon Wishlist donations are also appreciated.

For more ways to donate, click here.

