Madison Police invite lawmakers to see their use of force training

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– At the Madison police department Friday, they have invited lawmakers to experience some of these officers’ use of force training.

In one scenario they had an unstable who was causing a lot of concern and they had one of the participants actually try to confront that man and see what he would do to try to get control of the situation.

The idea is to have these lawmakers experience what it’s like to be in their shoes even just for a few minutes with the hopes that it creates a better understanding.

“We try to make it as realistic as possible and I believe that capturing that for the eyes of people that are sitting there structuring laws that are going to affect where we go and training… where we’re going to go in law enforcement is very paramount important,” said Chief John “Jack” Drumm, Madison Police.

The department also has use of this Blue Line Corporation trailer which allows it to have target practice with a night time scenario. It’s dark in there and there’s also sirens at some times.

But there’s also other scenarios and they say the most important thing about that training is to know when to shoot and when not to shoot.