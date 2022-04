MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Madison Police Department is responding to a house fire that involves an individual with weapons.

According to police, authorities were called to a house fire at 1161 Route 80, and on-scene, discovered a person with weapons on the front yard.

Police said everyone was backed-off the lawn and the individual fled in a blue vehicle.

Smoke was coming out of the back of the house.

This is an active scene.

