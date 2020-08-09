Madison restaurant provides meals for hundreds of Eversource workers tasked with restoring power after Isaias

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of Eversource workers got a chance to eat well while working long shifts to get customers back up and running this week.

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for over half-a-million residents of Connecticut Tuesday. All week, thousands of Eversource workers have been working around the clock to get customers back up on the grid.

What’s Cookin’ deli in Madison has been feeding hundreds of those workers who have been out in the neighborhoods since the storm.

The owner shut down the shop for regular business to accommodate the frontline workers to make sure they weren’t working on empty stomachs.

Kathryn Topping, the deli’s manager told News 8 Sunday, “Not only are we helping such a great team out there helping us get our power back, but we have a great team here backing us up to make sure they have the energy to keep on going.”

Topping tells News 8 over 300 breakfasts and lunches were given out Sunday and another few hundred are anticipated for Monday.

