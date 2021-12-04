Madison school district will not allow expelled student to return early amid community backlash

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Hand High School _1522943528113.jpg.jpg

MADISON, (WTNH) — A Madison student who sent texts that were allegedly threatening to a female student will remain expelled for the duration of the initial expulsion period.

The mother of the girl who received the texts says the school district informed her of their decision today.

Parents rallied outside a Board of Ed meeting on Monday, after the superintendent was going to allow the male student to come back early.

The texts mentioned things like “I’ll still shoot you” and “I can’t wait to kill you in school.”

The girl was initially granted a restraining order, but a judge refused to extend that order, ruling the texts were a ‘joke.’

A decision on an appeal is now pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury PD, NAACP Youth Council break barriers and build relationships through basketball game

News /

Hamden cheerleading squad heading to Orlando for nationals

News /

Violence and threats at Connecticut schools prompt push for more resources for students

News /

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lights In Motion, Heroes Tree & Chanukah Concert

News /

Pet of the Week: Bob!

News /

Hamden High closed on Friday as police, administration investigate threat

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss