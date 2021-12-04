Madison school district will not allow expelled student to return early amid community backlash

MADISON, (WTNH) — A Madison student who sent texts that were allegedly threatening to a female student will remain expelled for the duration of the initial expulsion period.

The mother of the girl who received the texts says the school district informed her of their decision today.

Parents rallied outside a Board of Ed meeting on Monday, after the superintendent was going to allow the male student to come back early.

The texts mentioned things like “I’ll still shoot you” and “I can’t wait to kill you in school.”

The girl was initially granted a restraining order, but a judge refused to extend that order, ruling the texts were a ‘joke.’

A decision on an appeal is now pending.