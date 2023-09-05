MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Connecticut are heading back to school. But, there haven’t been enough school bus drivers across the state to get them there.

In Madison, there’s a new school bus driver in town. He’s also a familiar face to many, Madison Selectman Bruce Wilson.

“I looked around and said, ‘What does the community need that maybe doesn’t get talked about a lot?'” Wilson said.

The answer? Bus drivers.

He saw that need and wanted to get involved, hoping to address the driver shortage.

“I thought, I have the time,” Wilson said. “I’m kind of curious about it. I think it could be fun. And it scratches that itch for me, which is to do good in the community.”

Wilson graduated from Daniel Hand High School, raised his family in Madison and dedicated years to community service. He’s been a member of the Madison Board of Education and now, on the board of selectman.

“I’m glad to now be a new member of club, but people have been doing this for decades,” Wilson said.

He makes several runs daily and is responsible for thoroughly checking the bus to ensure the safety of students as he takes them to and from school.

“The kids are developing their routine; I’m developing my routine,” Wilson said.

He’s now encouraging others to step up as well.

“If you want to have fun and be part of the community and be engaged, I think this is a great way to do it,” Wilson said.

There are several steps in the process before you take the commercial driver’s license test. That includes a look at your driving history, a background check, a permit and undergoing training.

“If you can call and say, ‘The bus is five minutes late,’ come help us. Be part of the group,” said Magda Grayson, the general manager of Durham School Services.

Grayson said the group is thrilled to have Wilson as part of the team.

“I’m glad that Bruce stepped up to show everyone in town that it doesn’t matter who you are, you can become a school bus driver,” Grayson said.

There are several openings, with options to drive a van or a bus. If you’re interested in applying, check out www.durhamschoolservices.com or call (203) 318-0777.