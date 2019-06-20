Madison teacher claims she was fired from teaching job after posting semi-nudes in support of Trump

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) - A teacher at a private school in Madison claims she was fired for posing 'semi-nude' in support of President Trump.

Chelsy Zelasko is filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Grove School in the lawsuit.

Zelasko claims pictures were published in an article for a Scranton-based entertainment website in 2016 and were meant to encourage people to vote.

Four months ago she was hired by the Grove school in Madison as a teacher, but two months ago she says she was fired for those photos after parents found them and complained.

Zelasko told News 8, "I don't feel like they should have let me go or fired me because of my political beliefs and what I believe in, I would never ever bring that into a classroom or nor would it affect my teaching skills at all."

The photos showed Zelasko draped with only a US flag and firearms.

Zelasko also told News 8 she's a registered Democrat, but at the time was starting a business and says she voted for Trump because she thought his business skills would help the economy.

Zelasko was an art teacher and her Attorney Matthew Paradisi says art is about expressing your passions and ideas.

Paradisi said, "It is a median or A subject that is about free expression, and to say that someone who exercises their right to freedom of expression, can't be a role model to teach a subject about free expression, is more than a bit ironic."

Not only is it ironic, her attorney says it's illegal.

Paradisi went on to say Zelasko "has a fundamental constitutional right to do that, and the law in Connecticut says an employer cannot fire you for doing that."

She is seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

News 8 reached out to The Grove School, but we have not heard back yet.

