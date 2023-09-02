MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of Amercan Flags are on display on the Madison Town Green in honor of those who died on September 11th, first responders and those who serve or have served in the U.S. Military.

The Exchange Club of Madison started the display in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events that day.

Madison Salutes Our Heroes does not only recognize the people impacted on September 11th but people can purchase a flag for everyday heroes such as teachers or friends who may have offered support in time in need.

The display will remain up through September 15th.

For more information you can go to the Madison Exchange Club website.