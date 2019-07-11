Police pursuit leads to crash on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A police pursuit led to a car crash and a police presence in Hamden on Thursday afternoon.

Police issued a warning for motorists to avoid the area of Dixwell Avenue, near Benham Street, due to a “major accident investigation.”

The scene has since been cleared.

A New Haven Police Lt. told News 8 that the red vehicle involved in the crash was being pursued by officers because it fit the description of one vehicle being involved in a shots fired incident earlier in the day in New Haven.

Police say that a gun was also found in the suspect’s car.

One suspect is in the hospital, while two others are in police custody. They have been identified as 34-year-old Steven C. Cloud; 34-year-old Leroy Phillip Gee; and 31-year-old Sharlice R. Brown.

The incident remains under investigation.