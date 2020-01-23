Breaking News
Major construction projects to start in the Elm City

New Haven

by: Noelle Gardner

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Major projects are underway to connect Wooster Street to downtown New Haven.

Two apartment complexes are going to be developed. One on Chapel Street, where the Comcast building stands. It will be demolished next month to make way for “The Whit Wooster Square,” a 200 plus unit apartment building.

“I think it could be a nice connector to the downtown area,” said Geremy Schulick.

And on Olive Street, another multi-story building is going up this Spring.

Steve Fontana, the deputy economic development director for the city of New Haven said, “Roughly 300 apartments. There will also be retail on Olive Street, so it will create a real connection with Wooster Street and Wooster Square.”

Some locals aren’t happy about the new development.

“We don’t need it. It is not necessary. There are so many old buildings that are entirely empty. Restore instead of build new,” said Doc Moran.

Steve Fontana told News 8 that the apartments will attract new people to the city.

“This is going to be very close to the State Street train station so we expect a lot of people to see it as a commuting opportunity, to Hartford or New York,” added Fontana.

“I imagine it’s probably a good thing, bring more people to the area,” said Schulick.

The city said they will be market rate apartments.

Steve Bradley said, “I think that is unfortunate. They should be trying to develop affordable rents.”

Fontana added, “These were private deals. The city did not have any role in this other than providing regulatory approvals.”

Sally’s hopes it will bring more foot traffic to local businesses.

Michael D’Orlando added, “I think that bringing more people to the area that are not from this area who really experience New Haven will give everything a boost around here, but more so I’m hoping it gives us a boost too.”

New Haven

