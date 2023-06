SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police activity over a suspicious incident in the South Briatin District has caused road closures on Route 172 Saturday, according to state police.

Authorities responded to the incident at 8:11 a.m. and closed Route 172 between Library Rd. and East Flat Hill Rd. on Saturday morning. There are reports of an injured party. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

There is no threat to the public but this is an active investigation. Check back with News8 for updates.