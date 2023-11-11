NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department has launched an investigation after a man suffered multiple stab wounds while leaving a local nightclub.

At 12:44 a.m. Saturday, New Haven police responded to Crown St. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When officials arrived at the scene, they were met with one male suffering from stab wounds to the arm and torso.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

The victim is unaware of who stabbed him and did not realize he was injured until after exiting the nightclub, said police.

Police also said a “large rush of people” were reported exiting the nightclub.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News8 for updates.