Man, 17-year-old woman arrested in Naugatuck after reportedly selling 2 kids edibles, sending one to the hospital

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington man and a 17-year-old woman have been arrested after reportedly selling kids edibles that made them sick.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Naugatuck police were called to a parking lot on 489 Spring St. to investigate a fight.

Upon arrival, officers saw an adult male and a juvenile female being detained by citizens. After investigating, they learned that it stemmed from an incident earlier in the day when a 10-year-old and 13-year-old bought edible marijuana online.

The juveniles consumed the edibles and became ill. Reports indicated that one required treatment at an area hospital.

Once the family of the juveniles discovered that the drugs had been purchased on social media, they contacted the dealers and convinced them to return for an additional purchase.

When the suspects arrived, the family confronted the suspects and detained them until police arrived.

In the suspects’ vehicle, police found the following items:

40 packets of edible THC gummies.

176 THC vape cartridges.

106 Nicotine vape cartridges (which were also being illegally sold).

4.89 pounds of marijuana including THC “wax” type concentrate (BHO type substance).

$6,675 in cash.

Credit: Naugatuck PD

Credit: Naugatuck PD

Credit: Naugatuck PD

Police estimate the total amount of seized marijuana and marijuana-related items would have a street value of approximately $30,00-45,000.

Xavier Roldan, 21, and the female were charged with numerous drug charges on top of other charges which included two counts each of risk of injury to a child and assault.

Roldan was held on a $500,000 bond, and the juvenile was placed into juvenile detention.