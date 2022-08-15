NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man who was previously accused of forcing a child to sleep in a closet and drink hot sauce has been charged with additional cruelty to persons charges.

Naugatuck Police charged Kevin Grant with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment related to his original arrest in 2020.

In 2020, Grant was arrested along with his wife, Kaitlin Elizabeth Baptiste, after allegedly forcing a child to sleep in a locked closet, kneel on tacks, and drink hot sauce. At the time police said Baptiste was aware her husband was doing this and did nothing to prevent it.

In a new arrest warrant, police said additional charges were filed against Grant after two more children came forward about being abused by Grant in 2020. The children told police that two other children were abused at the same time as them.

At this time, there are four victims alleging abuse against Grant.

According to the arrest warrant, the child said they were put in a closet, forced to go to the bathroom in a box, and forced to eat feces. Some of the children allege they were forced to beat another child with a bat that had thumb tacks on it.

The arrest warrant also states that one child said one of them was beaten so badly they thought they were going to die.

The arrest warrant states that Grant put firecrackers into one of the other children’s pants and set them off.

There is no word on how these children knew Grant.

Grant is due back in Waterbury Superior Court on both the original arrest and this week’s arrest on October 5. Baptiste is also due in Waterbury Superior Court the same day on her charges from 2020.