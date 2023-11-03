NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly starting two fires at two New Haven hotels in September, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Terrence Bogan.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a fire at Three Judges Motor Lodge on Whalley Avenue at 12:11 a.m. on Sept. 22. A second fire was reported to police on the same morning at 12:41 a.m. at the New Haven Inn located on Pond Lily Avenue, police said.

Police said they believed both fires were suspicious and began an investigation.

Investigators determined that the same person was responsible for both fires and released a picture of the suspect to the public, police said.

Bogan was arrested on Tuesday and is being charged with first-degree arson, reckless burning and first-degree reckless endangerment, police said. He is being held on a $700,000 bond.