WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is accused of damaging train tracks that state police said could have led to trains derailing.

State police started investigating on May 23 after someone deliberately tampered with the tracks in different spots in Waterbury.

Investigators caught Jose Aquino, 63, tampering with the railroad trackers adjacent to Thomaston Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday, June 3, and took him into custody.

Aquino was charged with first-degree damage to railroad property, second-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He posted a $50,000.00 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 21.