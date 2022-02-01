Man accused of firing shot in Naugatuck gas station parking lot

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man is accused of shooting at a person outside a gas station on New Year’s Day.

Derrick Duwan Colson’s arrest stems from an incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

Colson allegedly got in an argument with another man inside the Mobil Gas Station on South Main Street. It escalated and moved to the parking lot, where police said Colson took out a gun and fired a round at the other man.

The shot missed and impacted the ground, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

Everyone involved in the incident left before officers got to the scene. However, investigators gathered enough evidence that led them to Colson.

Colson was arrested Tuesday morning and held on a $150,000 bond.

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Colson is due in Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday.