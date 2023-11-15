NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the death of a bulldog in North Branford, police said.

Police said they arrested Arnaldo Silva, 51, of Northford after he allegedly killed his daughter’s two-year-old bulldog in a home on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute at 11:21 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found a blood trail that went from the living room to Silva’s bedroom. Police said they found Silva with a bloody nose and his clothes covered in blood.

Silva also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and became uncooperative with officers, police said. Due to his medical state, Silva was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, officers said.

During a search of the home, police said they found the daughter’s two-year-old bulldog dead and a bloody kitchen knife in the dog kennel.

Mug shot of Arnaldo Silva. (SOURCE: North Branford Police Department)

The dog was transported to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory where police said they will be performing an autopsy to determine the dog’s exact cause of death.

According to police, they arrested Silva on Wednesday and charged him with cruelty to animals and second-degree threatening.

Silva is due in court on Nov. 16 in New Haven, police said.