MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of making bomb threats in February to a Meriden business, causing multiple evacuations and halting rail traffic, was taken into custody last week, according to police.

Gamalier Santiago, 29, was employed at Jonal Labs when he allegedly called the business’ location on Center Street the morning of Feb. 9 and made the threat, according to police. The lab, along with its satellite office on Pratt Street, were evacuated.

Rail traffic thrown Meriden was shut down, as was a nearby restaurant. Several residents were evacuated, as well. Due to the cold weather and evacuating before they could grab coats, Jonal Labs’ employees were kept on a bus.

Then, on Feb. 21, Santiago allegedly did it again.

It took hours for the locations to be cleared each time , according to authorities. It’s estimated that the threats cost $63,000 between the city and stopping rail services.

Santiago has been charged through two warrants with first-degree threatening. He’s been assigned a $25,000 bond on each warrant and was arrested on Oct. 6 in Massachusetts. He is awaiting extradition to Connecticut.

His mother, Rosa Alvis, has been charged with interfering with a police investigation.