NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer appeared in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday.

Investigators say Jose Claudio shot New Haven police officer Chad Curry twice early Friday morning after the nine-year veteran of the department responded to a crash on the corner of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue.

Dozens of New Haven police officers and family members of both Curry and Claudio, were in the courtroom.

“How they came in and they supported him, that was really nice,” said Curry’s aunt, April Curtis.

Claudio, 36, was arraigned on a new charge of criminal attempt to commit murder and a slew of other charges, including first-degree assault on an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge, and reckless endangerment. Claudio also faces charges related to a domestic violence case and another case in which prosecutors said he held a gun to a woman’s head.

“He has shown by his actions that he’s a danger to everyone in society,” prosecutors said. “He seriously injured a police officer in the line of duty without any regard for anyone else’s safety. Just shooting in the middle of a city street.”

The state’s Office of Inspector General, which investigates all officer-involved shootings, released dashcam video that captured the incident.

Warning: The video below contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing.

The video shows the uniformed police officer arriving at the crash scene and the suspect, dressed in a bright orange shirt, running away. When Curry later comes across the suspect, he can be heard yelling for the man to stop, but the suspect suddenly turns while running and begins firing multiple times at the police cruiser. It appears at least one of the bullets hits the windshield. Curry is then seen outside of the cruiser, firing toward the fleeing suspect.

Prosecutors said Claudio’s girlfriend was in the car with him at the time of Friday’s crash and lied to Curry when he questioned her at the scene. Court documents indicated the woman was asleep and was woken up by the crash.

Claudio has a history of larceny and drug charges, but up until now, his attorney said he had not been violent.

Outside the courthouse, Leslie Claudio told News 8 that her son has a drug problem, and she apologized for the shooting.

“I never imagined that my son is going to do something like that,” she said. “I’m sorry about what happened.”

Efrain Rivera called his brother a “good kid.”

“I hope he has the best life and recovers,” Rivera said. “I’m very sorry what happened.”

News 8 also spoke with Curry’s sister, who said she was “thankful that my brother’s here.”

“I think it’s really thoughtful that they issued their apologies, but people really need to think about the harms that drugs do and just the violence that it causes,” Dakota Curry said.

The judge held Claudio on a total of $1.8 million bond for the three cases and ordered him to receive mental health attention.

Claudio is due back in court on Oct. 26.