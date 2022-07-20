MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man is accused of strangling his former significant other and punching a dog last week.

Meriden police said on June 14, a walk-in complaint of a domestic violence incident arrived at the police department. The complainant said that their ex-boyfriend, identified as Bryan Villanueva, went to their house uninvited.

Villanueva allegedly punched the victim’s dog when the dog began barking at him, causing it to bleed from the head.

The victim told police they attempted to defend the dog, but Villanueva began to strangle the victim.

Villanueva was charged with strangulation, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order, third-degree assault, cruelty to animals, and first-degree burglary.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.