Man accused of threatening East Haven resident with facsimile firearm during domestic violence incident

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened an East Haven resident with a facsimile firearm during a domestic violence incident Sunday.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the town’s public safety dispatch center received a 911 call from a Laurel Street resident who reported he was just threatened by someone with a gun, according to police.

Prior to officers’ arrival, police said dispatch advised them that the man in question, later identified as Xavier Rodriguez, 19, of New Haven, was involved in a domestic incident on Laurel Street and was in a driveway honking his horn and causing a disturbance.

Police said the disturbance prompted a neighbor to exit his house to see what was going on, which is when Rodriguez allegedly retrieved a gun from his vehicle and pointed it at several people.

According to police, the complainants were able to show officers how the incident happened because it was captured on video.

When officers arrived, police said they observed Rodriguez fleeing from the residence and traveling north on Laurel Street at a high rate of speed, adding he disregarded officers’ signal to stop. Officers did not pursue his vehicle because of the way he was driving.

While officers were speaking with the complainants, they observed Rodriguez traveling south on North High Street before turning back onto Laurel Street. Police said it was evident at that point he was heading back to the area of the house where the dispute started.

Officers attempted unsuccessfully to stop him again before he turned onto Nicole Court, which is a dead end. Police said Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle at the dead end and collided with police cruisers.

Police said a facsimile firearm, believed to be the weapon Rodriguez allegedly used to threaten residents with, was found inside his vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Rodriguez was charged with the following:

Breach of Peace in the Second Degree in violation of C.G.S. 53a-181

Threatening in the First Degree in violation of C.G.S.53a-61aa

Weapons in vehicle in violation of C.G.S. 29-38

Brandishing of a Facsimile Firearm in violation of C.G.S. 53-206c

(2) counts of Engaging Police in a Pursuit in violation of C.G.S. 14-223(b)

Interfering with an Officer in violation of C.G.S. 53a-167a

Driving without a license in violation of C.G.S. 14-36

Insufficient insurance in violation of C.G.S. 14-213b

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle in violation of C.G.S. 14-12

Reckless Driving in violation of C.G.S.14-222

Rodriguez was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge Monday in New Haven.